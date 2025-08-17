Winn went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 12-8 loss against the Yankees.

Winn gave the Cardinals an early boost with his ninth homer of the season off Max Fried in the second inning, but the spark faded as they went on to drop Saturday's high-scoring contest. Known more for his elite defense than his bat, the 23-year-old shortstop owns a .392 slugging percentage and a .713 OPS this season, hovering right around league average offensively.