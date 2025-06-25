Winn went 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBI, a double and two runs scored in Tuesday's 8-7 victory over the Cubs.

Winn's four RBI established a season high, and it was just the fifth time this year that he ripped multiple extra-base hits. June has been a quiet period so far for the speedy shortstop, who's batting just .216 with five doubles, nine RBI, 15 runs scored and two stolen bases through 88 at-bats this month, but Winn has remained St. Louis' everyday shortstop despite the recent cold spell.