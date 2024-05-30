Winn went 3-for-4 with one RBI in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Reds.

Winn extended his hitting streak to 16 games with Wednesday's strong effort out of the No. 8 spot in the order. He's gone 23-for-61 (.377) with eight extra-base hits, 11 RBI and two stolen bases during the streak. Winn is up to a .308/.358/.440 slash line with two homers, seven steals, 18 RBI, 16 runs scored, 11 doubles and two triples over 49 contests this season. He's seen some looks at leadoff versus left-handed pitchers, but he remains deeper in the order for now against right-handers.