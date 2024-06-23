Winn went 3-for-5 with a double, one RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 9-4 win over the Giants.

Winn is batting .286 (22-for-77) over 19 contests in June, and he's notched four extra-base hits over his last nine games. The shortstop has taken over the leadoff spot on a nearly full-time basis, and it's because he's been one of the Cardinals' most consistent hitters this season. The 22-year-old is slashing .300/.344/.435 with four home runs, 27 RBI, 30 runs scored, eight stolen bases, 14 doubles and three triples over 68 games.