Winn is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins.

With a team off day on tap Thursday, the Cardinals will hold Winn out of the lineup for the series finale Wednesday to effectively give him a two-day break. Thomas Saggese steps in at shortstop in place of Winn, who had started in each of the Cardinals' first 12 games of the second half while slashing .378/.391/.467 with zero home runs, one steal, seven RBI and three runs.