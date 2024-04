Winn went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and a run scored in Monday's 6-2 win over the Padres.

Winn picked up his first steal of the season while hitting safely in his third straight game. He's 5-for-14 with three strikeouts and two runs scored through four contests on the year. Winn received the starting job at shortstop early in camp and has done well to maintain that role early in 2024. Whenever he needs rest or gets in a rut, Brandon Crawford is around to give him a breather.