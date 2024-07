Winn went 1-for-6 with a stolen base and two runs scored in Friday's 7-6 extra-innings win over the Nationals.

Winn hadn't recorded a steal since June 4, though he has nine thefts on 12 attempts this season. The shortstop is hitting .279 (17-for-61) over his last 14 games, a slight dip from his .291 batting average overall. He's added a .756 OPS, four home runs, 29 RBI, 35 runs scored, 18 doubles and three triples over 79 contests.