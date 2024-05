Winn went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Friday's 11-2 loss to the Brewers.

Winn appears to be finding his swing again -- he's gone 4-for-14 (.286) over his last five contests. He's still gone 20 games without a multi-hit effort after having seven of them in his first 15 contests this season. The shortstop is 6-for-7 on stolen base attempts and is batting .267 with a .683 OPS through 120 plate appearances on the year.