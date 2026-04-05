Cardinals' Masyn Winn: Remaining on bench Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Winn (hip) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Winn is sitting for a second straight game Sunday after departing Friday's contest due to left hip tightness. The shortstop is going through his full pre-game routine and could be back in the starting nine Monday in Washington, per Jones.
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