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Winn (hip) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Winn is sitting for a second straight game Sunday after departing Friday's contest due to left hip tightness. The shortstop is going through his full pre-game routine and could be back in the starting nine Monday in Washington, per Jones.

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