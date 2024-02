Winn (upper body) went through a full workout Friday, Lynn Worthy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Winn had not been able to hit the previous two days because of upper-body discomfort, but he took part in batting practice Friday without any apparent issues. The Cardinals will wait to see how the rookie responds before determining when he'll make his Grapefruit League debut, but it could come as soon as Sunday or early next week. Winn is expected to be the club's Opening Day shortstop.