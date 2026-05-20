Cardinals' Masyn Winn: Returning after one-game absence
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Winn (knee) will start at shortstop and bat sixth in Wednesday's contest against the Pirates.
Winn had to sit out Tuesday's contest with a left knee injury, but he's feeling well enough to give it a go in the second game of the series after an MRI came back negative. The Gold Glove shortstop enters play Tuesday having slashed just .230/.298/.297 across his last 20 tilts.
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