Winn (ankle) will start at shortstop and bat second in Tuesday's game versus the Pirates.
Winn departed the second game of Sunday's doubleheader versus the Mets with a mild left ankle sprain and didn't play in the series opener against Pittsburgh on Monday. However, he's ready to roll now and is back in the No. 2 spot in the batting order where he's been situation for most of the past week.
