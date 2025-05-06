Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Winn (ankle) will start at shortstop and bat second in Tuesday's game versus the Pirates.

Winn departed the second game of Sunday's doubleheader versus the Mets with a mild left ankle sprain and didn't play in the series opener against Pittsburgh on Monday. However, he's ready to roll now and is back in the No. 2 spot in the batting order where he's been situation for most of the past week.

More News