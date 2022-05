The Cardinals promoted Winn from High-A Peoria to Double-A Springfield on Tuesday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Winn will be joined in Springfield by two of the Cardinals' other top prospects in right-handed starters Gordon Graceffo and Michael McGreevy, who were also bumped up from High-A Peoria. Over his 147 plate appearances at Peoria this season, the 20-year-old Winn produced a .349/.404/.566 slash line while going 15-for-15 on stolen-base attempts.