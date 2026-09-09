Winn was scratched from the lineup for Wednesday's game in San Francisco due to left thumb soreness, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Winn just returned from the 10-day injured list Tuesday after missing more than two weeks with a left thumb fracture, and it seems he might have been activated too soon. If Winn needs to go back on the IL, it would likely end his season. The Cardinals could offer more on the shortstop's status after Wednesday's contest. Jose Fermin will enter the lineup in Winn's place and will play second base, while Thomas Saggese will shift over to shortstop.