Winn was scratched from the Cardinals' lineup ahead of Tuesday's game versus Miami due to illness, Lynn Worthy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Winn was originally in line to start at shortstop Tuesday, but his absence will move Brandon Crawford from third base to short instead. Brendan Donovan will cover the hot corner as a result, moving Alec Burleson into left field while Dylan Carlson steps in to man right field, batting eighth.