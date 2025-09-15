Winn is expected to undergo arthroscopic surgery within the next two weeks to address a torn meniscus in his right knee, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Before Winn was placed on the injured list Saturday, manager Oliver Marmol confirmed that the slick-fielding shortstop won't take the field again in 2025 since he hadn't bounced back as well as the Cardinals had hoped while playing through the knee injury over the last several weeks. The surgery should help provide more permanent relief for the 23-year-old, who previously had a similar procedure on the same knee in high school, according to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Winn noted that after the previous surgery, he had resumed playing within three months, and the expectation is that he'll be available as a full participant for the start of spring training in February. Thomas Saggese has started each of the Cardinals' last five games at shortstop and is likely to serve as the primary option at the position for the remainder of the season.