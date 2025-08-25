Winn will undergo an MRI on his injured left knee Monday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Winn has been playing through soreness in the knee since around the All-Star break and was scratched from the lineup ahead of Sunday's 7-2 loss to the Rays due to renewed discomfort. He underwent an MRI in July which "showed a little something," per Winn, and he'll have imaging on the knee again Monday. The shortstop hopes to return to the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates, but more will be known regarding Winn's condition after the MRI results are in. If Winn has to miss additional time, Thomas Saggese would likely handle the bulk of the reps at shortstop for the Cardinals.