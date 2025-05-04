Winn is out of the lineup for the first game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Mets.

Since returning to action for St. Louis on April 22 following an abbreviated stint on the injured list due to a back issue, Winn has been one of the hottest hitters in the Cardinals lineup, slashing .333/.390/.611 over his last 10 games. Winn has settled in as St. Louis' No. 2 hitter in the wake of his surge at the plate, but manager Oliver Marmol said that the 23-year-old will get some preventative maintenance for his back in the first game of the twin bill, per John Denton of MLB.com. Jose Barrero will fill in for him at shortstop in Game 1, but Marmol confirmed that Winn will be back in the starting nine for the nightcap.