Winn (knee) isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Winn is expected to continue to play through a meniscus tear in his right knee that will require surgery during the offseason, but the Cardinals will keep him on the bench to begin Wednesday's contest. Thomas Saggese will start at shortstop for St. Louis while Jose Fermin mans the keystone; meanwhile, Winn will aim to return to the starting nine Friday in Milwaukee.