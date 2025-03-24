Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Monday that he is planning to bat Winn ninth Opening Day versus Twins right-hander Pablo Lopez, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Winn didn't hit anywhere other than leadoff during Grapefruit League games, but he is in the No. 9 spot for Monday's exhibition contest versus Triple-A Memphis in what Marmol indicated is a preview of his Opening Day lineup. The young shortstop went just 4-for-50 in Grapefruit League play and will begin the season at the bottom of the batting order, at least against righties. Winn could move back to the top of the lineup versus lefties. Lars Nootbaar is in the leadoff spot for Monday's exhibition.