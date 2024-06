Winn went 2-for-6 with a two-run home run and a pair of runs scored in Monday's 7-6 win over the Marlins.

Winn took A.J. Puk deep in the top of the 12th to give his team the win on Monday. The shortstop has settled nicely atop the Cardinals lineup, he's hit leadoff 18 times this season, including in his last 11 appearances. The counting stats are lagging a tad with only four home runs, 26 RBI, and eight steals thus far, but his .295/.339/.429 remains impressive for the 22-year-old.