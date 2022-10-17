Winn put together a .283/.364/.468 batting line with 12 home runs, 43 steals (on 48 attempts) and a 63:115 BB:K over 119 games across High-A and Double-A in 2022.

While he fell off a bit toward the end of the Double-A season, that's nothing to worry about, considering that Winn had never played such a long campaign before. A second-round pick in 2020, Winn has only been a full-time shortstop for two full seasons, yet his glovework has come along impressively and his arm might already be the best in the business at the position. And oh yeah, he can hit, he can run, and he's got plate discipline, too. It's not clear whether we'll see Winn in the big leagues in 2023, but 2024 could be realistic.