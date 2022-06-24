Winn has produced a .265/.353/.471 slash line with four homers, four steals on six attempts and a 15:25 BB:K through 26 games since being promoted to Double-A Springfield.

He actually carried over his red-hot hitting from High-A to the new level at first, batting .309 with a .922 OPS over his first 17 games with Springfield. However, Winn has cooled off recently, going just 6-for-34 (.176) across his last nine contests, including an 0-for-6 effort Thursday. Of course, he's drawn eight walks and stolen three bases in that span, which certainly helps take the edge off the mini-slump. The composite numbers are still fantastic for a 20-year-old in Double-A, and after Winn didn't show much over-the-fence power in High-A (just one homer, but 11 doubles and seven triples in 33 games), it's nice to see him going yard more often. Considering that Winn is only in his second season as a full-time position player after being a true two-way player in high school, his progress has been astonishing.