Cardinals' Masyn Winn: Swipes bag in loss

Winn went 1-for-2 with a walk, one RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Diamondbacks. He was also hit by a pitch.

Winn had a productive sixth inning, driving in a run on a groundout before swiping second base. The shortstop has opened the second half with a bang, reaching base five times and driving in four runs in two games since returning from the All-Star break. For the year, he's slashing .246/.321/.333 with four homers, 42 RBI, 39 runs scored and eight steals across 365 plate appearances.