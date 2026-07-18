Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Cardinals' Masyn Winn: Swipes bag in loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Winn went 1-for-2 with a walk, one RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Diamondbacks. He was also hit by a pitch.

Winn had a productive sixth inning, driving in a run on a groundout before swiping second base. The shortstop has opened the second half with a bang, reaching base five times and driving in four runs in two games since returning from the All-Star break. For the year, he's slashing .246/.321/.333 with four homers, 42 RBI, 39 runs scored and eight steals across 365 plate appearances.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!