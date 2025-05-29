Winn went 4-for-5 with two doubles, one RBI and three runs scored in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Orioles.

Winn was a thorn in the Orioles' side all game, notching his second four-hit game of the season and scoring runs in the fourth, fifth and seventh innings. Over his last 10 games, the shortstop has logged three multi-hit efforts with three extra-base hits, five RBI and eight runs scored. On the year, he's slashing a solid .278/.357/.438 with six home runs, 20 RBI, 33 runs scored and two steals across 186 plate appearances.