Winn went 3-for-5 with one RBI in Wednesday's 5-4 extra-inning loss to the Pirates.

Winn has gone 7-for-14 over his last three games. The shortstop cooled off a bit in June, hitting .255 with a .669 OPS over 26 games, though he remains the near-everyday leadoff hitter. For the season, Winn has an excellent .293/.337/.420 slash line with four home runs, eight stolen bases, 29 RBI, 33 runs scored, 17 doubles and three triples across 77 contests.