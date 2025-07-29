Winn went 3-for-4 with two doubles, three RBI and a run scored in Monday's 7-1 win over the Marlins.

Winn racked up three hits Monday, highlighted by a bases-clearing double in the seventh inning that helped break the game open. The 23-year-old has been locked in at the plate since the All-Star break, going 17-for-42 with four doubles and seven RBI over 11 games. While he may not profile as a standout hitter, Winn remains a key contributor for the Cardinals thanks to his elite defense at shortstop.