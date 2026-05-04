Cardinals' Masyn Winn: Two more hits Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Winn went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Dodgers.
Winn had a solid series at the plate against Los Angeles, going 5-for-11 with a double. He's now posted multiple hits in eight of his last 13 games and is 19-for-52 (.365) during that span with three doubles, a triple, eight RBI, six runs scored, two stolen bases and a 2:11 BB:K. Winn now has his average up to .273 with a .726 OPS across 125 trips to the plate this season.
More News
-
Cardinals' Masyn Winn: Regular treatment for back issues•
-
Cardinals' Masyn Winn: Receiving breather for day game•
-
Cardinals' Masyn Winn: Stays hot in loss to Marlins•
-
Cardinals' Masyn Winn: Plays hero Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Masyn Winn: Returns to St. Louis lineup•
-
Cardinals' Masyn Winn: Absence continuing Sunday•