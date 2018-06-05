Cardinals' Mateo Gil: Heading to St. Louis

The Cardinals have selected Gil with the 95th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

Gil is the son of former big-leaguer Benji Gil, so he has an understanding of what it takes to be a professional. He also has a commitment to TCU, so the Cardinals will have some convincing to do to bring him on board. If they do, though, they will get a quality defender at the shortstop position and a player who has enough size to add some pop as he grows older.