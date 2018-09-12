Adams went 2-for-4 with a walk in a win over the Pirates on Tuesday.

The veteran has been solid at the plate over the last several games, going 5-for-16 with three home runs and seven RBI over his last four starts. Adams has been drawing starts as part of the domino effect of Jedd Gyorko's absence due to a groin injury, but the latter's return later this week is expected to bring Matt Carpenter back to first base and send Adams back to a reserve role in the process.