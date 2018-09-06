Adams went 2-for-4 with two homers and four RBI in Wednesday's win over the Nationals.

Adams took Tanner Roark deep twice in this one, putting the Cardinals up early with his three-run homer in the first inning before extending the team's lead with his solo shot in the fifth inning. The veteran slugger was in a 3-for-44 funk heading into Wednesday, so he'll look to build off the momentum from his two-homer effort.