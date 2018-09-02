Adams is out of the lineup Sunday against the Reds.

Adams will move to the bench after three straight starts with Matt Carpenter moving over from the left side of the infield to his normal post at first base. The Cardinals are still unsettled at third base with Jedd Gyorko (groin) on the disabled list, so Adams should benefit from at least a part-time role until the team reclaims health at the hot corner.

