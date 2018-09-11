Adams went 1-for-4 with a go-ahead three-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning in Monday's win over the Pirates.

The homer was Adams' 21st of the season and third since his trade to the Cardinals. After going 22 straight games without a long ball, Adams has been hot of late, going deep three times in the past four games. He'll likely get the chance to keep his power surge going with two straight righties lined up to take the hill for the Pirates.