Adams was traded from Washington to St. Louis in exchange for cash considerations Tuesday, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports.

Adams had seen his role shrink after Ryan Zimmerman returned from the disabled list at the All-Star break. It's unclear exactly how the Cardinals will configure their lineup, but regular first baseman Matt Carpenter can also play second and third and Adams can also play (poorly) in the outfield, so there will be plenty of opportunities to get his bat into the lineup. He's hit a solid .257/.332/.510 with 18 homers this season.