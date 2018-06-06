Bowman (finger) threw another bullpen session Tuesday and could begin a rehab assignment later this week according to general manager Michael Girsch, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

That's three throwing sessions overall in the last six days for Bowman, who's apparently tolerating the workload well. The 27-year-old hit the disabled list May 18 with blisters on both his right index and middle fingers, and the time off from throwing that he initially took appears to have benefited him significantly. If he suffers no ill effects from Tuesday's activity, Bowman appears likely to see game action at the minor-league level at some point this week.