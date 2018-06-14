Bowman has returned to the Cardinals after completing a three-appearance rehab stint with Triple-A Memphis, but he's yet to be activated, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander was effective over his trio of outings with the Redbirds, allowing an earned run on three hits and a walk over four innings. Bowman encouragingly remained free of the blisters that prompted his disabled list stint during his time in Memphis, and he's expected to be activated by the end of the week.