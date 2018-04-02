Cardinals' Matt Bowman: Bounces back with strong multi-inning effort
Bowman notched his first hold of the season in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Mets, firing two scoreless innings in which he allowed a hit and recorded two strikeouts.
He'd had a rude introduction to 2018 at the hands of the Mets on Opening Day, allowing three earned runs on three hits and a walk over just a third of an inning. Sunday's effort was therefore a stark and welcome departure and gave the Cardinals a valuable bridge through the sixth and seventh innings after starter Luke Weaver got the hook following a 92-pitch tally through five. Bowman is likely to be called upon for similar multi-inning stints throughout the season, given the ability he's demonstrated in such a role over his first two major-league campaigns.
