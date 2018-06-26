Bowman (finger) threw a fastballs-only bullpen session Monday and is slated to receive an injection to stimulate blood flow to his fingers Tuesday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Bowman was sidelined yet again with blisters on June 19, and he's officially been diagnosed with Raynaud's Syndrome, which affects blood flow to the fingers. Monday's activity level was encouraging, and Tuesday's treatment could potentially bring much-needed relief for his condition. If all goes well throughout the week, Bowman is expected to resume throwing all of his pitches by the end of the week.