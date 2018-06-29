Bowman (finger) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis on Friday.

Bowman is currently on the shelf due to another blister issue and recently received an injection to simulate blood flow to his fingers in order to combat Raynaud's Syndrome. The Cardinals are optimistic that the treatment will help prevent blisters from prohibiting Bowman in the future, but it's obviously concerning that he has been sidelined due to this issue multiple times this season.

