Cardinals' Matt Bowman: Embarks on rehab assignment
Bowman (finger) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis on Friday.
Bowman is currently on the shelf due to another blister issue and recently received an injection to simulate blood flow to his fingers in order to combat Raynaud's Syndrome. The Cardinals are optimistic that the treatment will help prevent blisters from prohibiting Bowman in the future, but it's obviously concerning that he has been sidelined due to this issue multiple times this season.
More News
-
Cardinals' Matt Bowman: Bullpen Monday, injection coming Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Bowman: Out again with blisters•
-
Cardinals' Matt Bowman: Impressive since return from injury•
-
Cardinals' Matt Bowman: Returns from DL•
-
Cardinals' Matt Bowman: Back with team, activation still pending•
-
Cardinals' Matt Bowman: Solid in third rehab, activation imminent•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Chris Davis figuring it out?
Is Chris Davis starting to turn his season around? Heath Cummings offers up five deeper-league...
-
Can we really trust Jesus Aguilar?
Jesus Aguilar has been revelation for the Brewers this year, whether they know it or not. Scott...
-
Risers, fallers in dynasty leagues
Believe it or not, we're halfway home. Scott White looks at the risers and fallers with staying...
-
Waivers: Eflin, Wheeler for real
There's a reason Zach Eflin doesn't look like the same pitcher who went 1-5 with a 6.16 ERA...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, trade chart
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest fantasy baseball...
-
Waivers: Underowned Rays
Heath Cummings looks at three underowned Rays and their performance Tuesday night.