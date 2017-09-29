Bowman (3-6) took the loss in Thursday's 2-1 extra-inning defeat at the hands of the Cubs, allowing an earned run on two hits over an inning while also recording a strikeout.

The right-handed reliever got himself into trouble after striking out Alex Avila to open the 11th, allowing an infield single to Kyle Schwarber that ended with the latter on second due to Bowman's throwing error. An RBI double to Taylor Davis two batters later served as the go-ahead run and ultimately put the final nail in the coffin in the Cardinals' wild-card hopes. It was the untimeliest of stumbles for Bowman, who had only given up one earned run in his nine previous appearances and had posted five straight scoreless efforts. Despite Thursday's unfavorable outcome, Bowman is finishing the season strong, as he has a 2.57 ERA and 8:2 K:BB across seven innings in September.