Cardinals' Matt Bowman: Grabs third hold of season
Bowman notched his third hold in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Diamondbacks, firing a scoreless seventh inning in which he recorded two strikeouts.
Bowman needed a quick 14 pitches to dispose of Nick Ahmed, David Peralta and Ketel Marte. That makes it four straight scoreless efforts for the 26-year-old right-hander following a clunker of an Opening Day against the Mets in which he allowed three earned runs while only getting one out. That outlier aside, Bowman looks as effective tos start the season as expected based on his overall body of work in his first pair of Cardinals campaigns.
