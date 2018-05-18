Cardinals' Matt Bowman: Heads to disabled list with blisters
Bowman was placed on the 10-day disabled list with blisters on his right index and middle fingers Friday, source reports.
Prior to the injury, Bowman recorded a 5.82 ERA in 17 innings. The Cardinals did not call up a reliever, but instead recalled outfielder Tyler O'Neill to take Bowman's roster spot.
More News
-
Cardinals' Matt Bowman: Solid outing in Monday's loss•
-
Cardinals' Matt Bowman: Takes loss Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Bowman: Touched up for pair of runs•
-
Cardinals' Matt Bowman: Grabs third hold of season•
-
Cardinals' Matt Bowman: Bounces back with strong multi-inning effort•
-
Cardinals' Matt Bowman: Second victory of spring Wednesday•
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...
-
Prospects: Juan Soto over Meadows
Austin Meadows is coming up to the big leagues, but there's a reason he wasn't among Scott...
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt dropping
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Rodon is getting closer
Heath Cummings looks at Austin Meadows' chances in the major leagues and whether it's finally...