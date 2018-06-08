Cardinals' Matt Bowman: Highly efficient in first rehab outing
Bowman (finger) fired a perfect seventh inning for Triple-A Memphis in a win over Tacoma on Thursday.
The right-hander needed just five pitches to get his three outs, retiring a pair of batters on grounders and the third on a flyball. Bowman's workload barely represented a blip on the radar, but it was his first game action since May 16. General manager Michael Girsch has stated that the plan is for Bowman to pitch every other day until Monday, the conclusion of the Redbirds' seven-game homestand, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports. Following that period, he'll be examined by the Cardinals' medical staff, after which he'll either be activated or optioned to another of the organization's minor-league affiliates.
