Bowman (finger) fired a scoreless seventh inning in Triple-A Memphis' win over Iowa on Tuesday, allowing a hit and recording two strikeouts.

Bowman has looked impressive through three rehab appearances, allowing an earned run on three hits over three innings while generating a 5:0 K:BB. The blisters that have tormented the right-hander haven't resurfaced during his current rehab assignment, but that was also the case in his most recent minor-league stint before they ultimately returned shortly after his activation. Although Bowman is seemingly making very good progress, manager Mike Matheny currently has no firm timetable for his activation, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

