Cardinals' Matt Bowman: Impresses again for Memphis
Bowman (finger) fired a scoreless seventh inning in Triple-A Memphis' win over Iowa on Tuesday, allowing a hit and recording two strikeouts.
Bowman has looked impressive through three rehab appearances, allowing an earned run on three hits over three innings while generating a 5:0 K:BB. The blisters that have tormented the right-hander haven't resurfaced during his current rehab assignment, but that was also the case in his most recent minor-league stint before they ultimately returned shortly after his activation. Although Bowman is seemingly making very good progress, manager Mike Matheny currently has no firm timetable for his activation, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
More News
-
Cardinals' Matt Bowman: Scoreless inning in first rehab appearance•
-
Cardinals' Matt Bowman: Embarks on rehab assignment•
-
Cardinals' Matt Bowman: Bullpen Monday, injection coming Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Bowman: Out again with blisters•
-
Cardinals' Matt Bowman: Impressive since return from injury•
-
Cardinals' Matt Bowman: Returns from DL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt in top 25
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Bullpen: Dominguez, Rondon earning saves
Seranthony Dominguez and Hector Rondon continue to pile up saves for their respective teams...
-
Waivers: Ohtani back; Garcia raking
The two-way player is down to a one-player for the time being, but Scott White says Shohei...
-
Why you shouldn't drop Jon Gray
Jon Gray got a surprise demotion to Triple-A over the weekend, but Scott White explains why...
-
Waivers: Solid outfield options
Heath Cummings looks at Avisail Garcia's recent hot streak and whether he can repeat 2017.
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
What should Fantasy owners do with some of the highly-owned struggling starting pitchers? Is...