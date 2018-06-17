Bowman fired 1.2 scoreless innings in which he recorded a strikeout during a loss to the Cubs on Saturday. He's now pitched 2.2 scoreless innings over two days since returning from a disabled list stint due to finger blisters.

The 27-year-old right-hander had looked impressive in his three rehab appearances for Triple-A Memphis, and he's been even sharper over the last two days against the Cubs. Manager Mike Matheny wasted no time throwing Bowman back into action Friday, and he deemed him fit to throw another 16 pitches in Saturday's efficient appearance. Bowman had been struggling prior to his DL stint, but the blisters that ultimately sidelined him likely had a part to play in those difficulties.