Cardinals' Matt Bowman: Keeps on rolling in victory
Bowman notched his 19th hold in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Diamondbacks, getting one out to close out the seventh inning.
Bowman drew the tough assignment of facing Paul Goldschmidt with a man on second and two out, but he was able to eventually elicit an inning-ending groundout from the All-Star first baseman after eight pitches. Bowman has strung together three straight scoreless efforts after being charged with back-to-back blown saves on July 22 and 25. The two runs he surrendered in those appearances are the only ones on his ledger in July, a month during which he's generated a 2.00 ERA across nine frames.
