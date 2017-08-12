Play

Bowman picked up his second save with a clean ninth inning Friday against Atlanta.

With Trevor Rosenthal unvailable after throwing consecutive days, including a four-out save Thursday night, Bowman took the ninth. Expect Rosenthal to slide right back into the closer's role for the next Cardinals save opportunity, but Bowman has apparently impressed Mike Matheny enough to get such a situation in Rosenthal's absence.

