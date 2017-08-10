Play

Bowman (3-4) fired a scoreless sixth inning in Wednesday's 8-5 win over the Royals, allowing two hits and recording a strikeout.

Bowman needed only 15 pitches to get through his frame despite giving up a pair of hits, posting his sixth straight scoreless effort in the process. The 26-year-old right-hander has lowered his ERA from 3.83 to 3.52 during that stretch and remains a viable fantasy asset in all formats due to his 19 holds, solid 1.11 WHIP and brisk workload.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast