Cardinals' Matt Bowman: Nabs third victory Wednesday
Bowman (3-4) fired a scoreless sixth inning in Wednesday's 8-5 win over the Royals, allowing two hits and recording a strikeout.
Bowman needed only 15 pitches to get through his frame despite giving up a pair of hits, posting his sixth straight scoreless effort in the process. The 26-year-old right-hander has lowered his ERA from 3.83 to 3.52 during that stretch and remains a viable fantasy asset in all formats due to his 19 holds, solid 1.11 WHIP and brisk workload.
