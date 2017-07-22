Bowman (2-3) got one out to close out the seventh inning in Friday's 11-4 win over the Cubs.

Bowman didn't even break a sweat while notching his second win, getting Willson Contreras on two pitches for his only out. The 26-year-old right-hander remains perfect in July, having allowed just five hits and a walk in seven scoreless innings across 10 appearances.