Cardinals' Matt Bowman: Out again with blisters
Bowman was placed back on the 10-day disabled list with blisters on his right middle finger.
Bowman had only very recently been activated from another stint on the DL with the same issue, coming back to the Cardinals on Friday. He had a pair of good outings before giving up two runs to the Phillies on Monday. The reliever is dealing with Raynaud's Syndrome, affecting the blood flow to his fingers, Jim Hayes of FOX Sports Midwest reports. The Cardinals will hope that an injection treatment successfully manages the issue and allows Bowman to make a longer run with the team. Greg Holland was activated from the disabled list in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Cardinals' Matt Bowman: Impressive since return from injury•
-
Cardinals' Matt Bowman: Returns from DL•
-
Cardinals' Matt Bowman: Back with team, activation still pending•
-
Cardinals' Matt Bowman: Solid in third rehab, activation imminent•
-
Cardinals' Matt Bowman: Solid in second rehab appearance•
-
Cardinals' Matt Bowman: Highly efficient in first rehab outing•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Will Murphy and Mondesi finally deliver?
The prospect shine is off Tom Murphy and Aldaberto Mondesi, but they can still help your Fantasy...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target D.J. LeMahieu, fade Mike Moustakas
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start