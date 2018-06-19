Bowman was placed back on the 10-day disabled list with blisters on his right middle finger.

Bowman had only very recently been activated from another stint on the DL with the same issue, coming back to the Cardinals on Friday. He had a pair of good outings before giving up two runs to the Phillies on Monday. The reliever is dealing with Raynaud's Syndrome, affecting the blood flow to his fingers, Jim Hayes of FOX Sports Midwest reports. The Cardinals will hope that an injection treatment successfully manages the issue and allows Bowman to make a longer run with the team. Greg Holland was activated from the disabled list in a corresponding move.